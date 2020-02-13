ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.6% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.51.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $97.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,954. The firm has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.