ICW Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $99,524,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 918,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,242,000 after purchasing an additional 619,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 546,889 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after purchasing an additional 280,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 227,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.75. 14,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,163. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.94. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $81.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

