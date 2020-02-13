ICW Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,246,000 after buying an additional 23,182,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,938,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after buying an additional 621,353 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,862,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,775,000 after buying an additional 121,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,233,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,546,000 after buying an additional 27,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 708,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,793. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

