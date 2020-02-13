IDACORP (IDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $109.85 on Thursday. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $114.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average of $107.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.69%.

IDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Williams Capital raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

