IDEX (IDEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,867.00

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $8.00 million and $9,867.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.37 or 0.03507034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00249866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037792 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00148074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,480,418 tokens. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

