IDEX Membership Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for approximately $118.56 or 0.01155245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $237,115.00 and $4,071.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $627.04 or 0.06109956 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00060381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00128161 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001647 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDXM is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.