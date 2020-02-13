IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $284.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $198.74 and a one year high of $294.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.