IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Repurchase 5,000,000 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of IDXX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.82. 1,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,157. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $198.74 and a 12 month high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

