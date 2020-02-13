Idp Education Ltd (ASX:IEL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.17

Idp Education Ltd (ASX:IEL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Idp Education’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

ASX IEL traded up A$1.40 ($0.99) during trading on Thursday, reaching A$22.82 ($16.18). 2,432,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 87.43. Idp Education has a fifty-two week low of A$13.99 ($9.92) and a fifty-two week high of A$20.69 ($14.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$17.72.

Idp Education Company Profile

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online students recruitment, and shared services.

