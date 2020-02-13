IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises about 0.8% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INFO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,199. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

In related news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $101,785,125.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,408,076 shares in the company, valued at $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,759,331 shares of company stock valued at $136,216,963 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

