II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.66. 305,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,449. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. II-VI has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that II-VI will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,750. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.