ILCoin (ILC) Price Tops $0.0529

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, ILCoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One ILCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange and Graviex. ILCoin has a total market cap of $22.12 million and $183,372.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ILCoin

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,371,981,407 coins and its circulating supply is 418,284,987 coins. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, FreiExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

