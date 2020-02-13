Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. ANSYS comprises approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,269,000 after buying an additional 194,230 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.73. 202,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,815. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.37 and a twelve month high of $293.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

