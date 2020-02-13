Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. Entergy accounts for about 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Entergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Entergy by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

ETR traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.71. 18,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,531. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.52. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $88.83 and a 1 year high of $133.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 50.89%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

