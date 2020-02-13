Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. FirstEnergy accounts for about 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 19.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FE. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.88. 101,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

