Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.50. 14,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,762. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $160.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.73 and a 200 day moving average of $139.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.