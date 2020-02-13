Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Shares in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,343 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

DHI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,875. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364 in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

