Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,543 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,417,000 after purchasing an additional 285,994 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,861,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $69.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.34. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

