Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $162.97. 114,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,478. The company has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.02. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $110.29 and a 52-week high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

In other Danaher news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,079,169.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,015 shares of company stock worth $43,928,132. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.