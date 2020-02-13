Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. Hartford Financial Services Group comprises 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 38,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,413,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,673,000 after acquiring an additional 275,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,387,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,053,000 after acquiring an additional 272,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of HIG traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.24. 41,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,634. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

