Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. T-Mobile Us comprises approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 388.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays set a $88.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

T-Mobile Us stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.04. The stock had a trading volume of 319,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,645. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $68.16 and a 52-week high of $96.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

