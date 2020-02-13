Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 14,581 American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,326,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,283,000 after buying an additional 386,002 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,430,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,710,000 after buying an additional 44,960 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,660,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,887,000 after buying an additional 67,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.89. 446,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.31. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $79.02 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.85.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

