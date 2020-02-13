Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 22,249 SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. SYSCO makes up 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $2,823,154.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.23. 687,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.96. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

