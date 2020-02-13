Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 25,902 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.9% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $415,652,000 after purchasing an additional 113,056 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,360 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,899,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,839,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.35. 3,469,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,093,500. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

