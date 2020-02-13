Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 33,379 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,900 shares of company stock worth $921,409. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OXY stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.83. 3,446,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,440,638. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

