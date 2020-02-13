Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 7,460 Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after purchasing an additional 520,194 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 15,438.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 422,711 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 285,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 267,546 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 8,383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 216,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after purchasing an additional 213,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,101,000 after purchasing an additional 207,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLX traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average of $154.16. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $168.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

