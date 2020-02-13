Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.10 Million in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

EVRG stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $71.26. 8,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,156. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $323,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

