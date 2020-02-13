Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.27 Million in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 602.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Baxter International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 344,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,816,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.50. 933,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,334. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $72.31 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.42.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.