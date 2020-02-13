Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.30 Million in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,423.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock remained flat at $$36.28 during midday trading on Thursday. 942,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,758. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

