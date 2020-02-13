Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.37 Million in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.78. 1,318,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $86.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Cfra raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

