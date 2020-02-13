Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.43 Million in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $515,180.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,657 shares of company stock worth $1,344,037 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

KLAC stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.05. 42,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.34 and a 52 week high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.87.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

