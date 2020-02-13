Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.44 Million in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of eBay by 982.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in eBay by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in eBay by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in eBay by 3.7% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,046 shares of company stock worth $6,881,384 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 263,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,528,630. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

