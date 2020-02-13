Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.59 Million in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. Consolidated Edison comprises about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.37. The stock had a trading volume of 40,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,461. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

