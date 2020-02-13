Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.85 Million in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 379.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $60,404,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.06. 1,172,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,943. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.