Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $2.30 Million in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,330 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1,633.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 982,395 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walmart by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 214,705 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 546,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,982,543. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

WMT traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.27. 2,362,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,407. The stock has a market cap of $326.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average of $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.