Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $2.39 Million in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000. Welltower comprises about 0.9% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,751,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.68. The stock had a trading volume of 814,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.17. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

