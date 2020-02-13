Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $2.88 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.1% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

PSX traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.85. 849,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,846. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average of $105.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

