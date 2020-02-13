Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $3.61 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,179 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000. Target makes up approximately 1.4% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Target by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Target by 1.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 3.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Target stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,212. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.97 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.