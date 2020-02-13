Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,897,000 after purchasing an additional 309,781 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,393,000. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.40. 9,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,053. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $72.51 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average is $85.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

