Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,844,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.54. 15,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,270. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $107.82 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

In related news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,165,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,835. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

