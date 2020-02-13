Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13,136.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,901,000 after purchasing an additional 819,593 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $77,131,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $61,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $124.72. 971,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,316. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $125.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

