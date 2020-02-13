Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $45,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 808 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $49,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

COP stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.90. 2,384,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,460,479. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

