Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

AVGO stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.09. 617,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $250.09 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.63. The company has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.