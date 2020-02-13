Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,131 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.19. 629,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,385. The company has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $209.26 and a 52-week high of $316.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

