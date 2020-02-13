Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. Essex Property Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESS. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 33.1% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,241.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

In other news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $259,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,333 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $321.37. 7,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,057. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.29. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $271.58 and a 52 week high of $334.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.30%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

