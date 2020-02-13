Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 625.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 95.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,530. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 2.04. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $53.58 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,404 shares of company stock valued at $20,407,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price objective on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

