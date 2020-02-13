Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 704,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 20.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 579,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after purchasing an additional 97,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

IR traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $146.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,817. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $102.69 and a 12-month high of $146.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.59.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.