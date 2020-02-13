Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,197,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,493,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,141,292. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

