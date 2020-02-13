Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 542,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,577,000 after acquiring an additional 255,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 120.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,340,000 after acquiring an additional 228,331 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,143,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 196.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 211,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,538,000 after acquiring an additional 140,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,183,000 after acquiring an additional 110,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

In related news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $469,087.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,675 shares of company stock worth $634,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,820. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $143.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.45. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

