Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,388 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000. Nike comprises 1.1% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1,613.6% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 89,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 83,908 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,673 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.33. The stock had a trading volume of 285,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,375. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

